Adrian Peterson likely to miss another week to rest injured neck

Getty Images

Cardinals running back Adrian Peterson is likely to miss his second consecutive game when the Titans come to town on Sunday.

Josina Anderson of ESPN reports that Peterson is likely to miss Sunday’s game because his neck injury needs more time to heal. Although Peterson will not need surgery, he does need rest.

Peterson has been up-and-down in his brief time with the Cardinals. He had two different games when he topped 130 yards, but he also had three different games in which he failed to gain even 30 yards. Now he’s missing time as the season winds down and the Cardinals are all but eliminated from playoff contention.

The 32-year-old Peterson has totaled 529 yards this season over a total of 10 games with the Cardinals and Saints.