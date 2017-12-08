Allen Hurns hopes to be back soon, to get ready for playoffs

Getty Images

The Jaguars have goals beyond the regular season, and they’re realistic for the first time in a long time.

So when they think about recovering from late-season injuries, they have to think about the longer-range goals.

Jaguars wide receiver Allen Hurns is expected to miss a fourth straight game Sunday because of a high ankle sprain, but said he was “pretty confident,” he’d be back before the end of the regular season.

“Just going by the week,” he said, via Phillip Heilman of the Florida Times-Union. “I haven’t had any setbacks – that’s the good thing about it. I’ve been progressing.”

“It’s so tricky with that [injury] because the soreness moves around – it’s in one spot one day and may move to another spot the next day.”

Despite missing a month, Hurns is still second on the team in receptions (36) and receiving yards (446). And with the team on the verge of its first playoff berth since 2007, he wants to make sure he’s ready for it.

“Hopefully I get back before that so [if the Jaguars qualify for the playoffs], I’m in a groove and back used to things because there will be a transition,” Hurns said. “I’m not going to be fully healthy, but I want to be back [to full health] as much as possible.”

It sound strange actually hearing a Jacksonville player say those words, but the concern is real this time, and they could use any offensive help they can find coming down the stretch.