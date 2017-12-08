Amari Cooper listed as questionable after getting back on the field Friday

AP

A report on Friday indicated that Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper will not play in Sunday’s game against the Chiefs because of the ankle injury he suffered in Week 12, but the Raiders aren’t ruling him out at this point.

Cooper was on the field during Friday’s practice and he’s listed as questionable for the matchup in Kansas City. Cooper also suffered a concussion when he was hit by Broncos safety Darian Stewart two weeks ago, but he has been cleared from the concussion protocol.

Coach Jack Del Rio said Cooper “moved around pretty well,” but didn’t offer a prediction on how likely it is that Cooper will be able to play.

“We’ll see. I’ve got some thoughts on it, but I don’t need to share them with anybody,” Del Rio said, via Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Cooper had 11 catches for 210 yards and two touchdowns in the first Raiders-Chiefs game of the year. If he can play, he will not have to tangle with Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters as Peters is serving a one-game team-issued suspension.