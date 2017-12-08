Amari Cooper not expected to play this week

Getty Images

If the Raiders are going to make a run at the top of the wide-open AFC West this week, they’re going to have to do it without wide receiver Amari Cooper.

According to Dan Graziano of ESPN.com, Cooper is expected to miss Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

Cooper has cleared the concussion protocol, but a left ankle injury has continued to bother him.

That’s unfortunate for the Raiders, since Cooper caught 11 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns in the first meeting between the teams.

The Chiefs will be without cornerback Marcus Peters, which evens the scales a bit, as those two teams and the 6-6 Chargers are in an epic tie for the top of the division.