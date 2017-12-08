Antonio Brown off injury report, toe “feeling much better”

Getty Images

Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown sat out of practice on Thursday because of the toe injury that led to a questionable designation for last Monday’s game against the Bengals, but it doesn’t look like it will be an issue for him against the Ravens.

Brown was back for a full practice on Friday and he does not appear on the team’s final injury report of the week.

“I never want to play a game without practicing,” Brown said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “That’s not ideal for me. I’m a guy who wants to be out there and take every rep to get a great feel and preparation. But last week was less fortunate for me. It was a challenge. I was grateful I was able to pull through, but I’m grateful for this week and excited about this opportunity to be out there with my guys. The arrow’s pointed up. I’m feeling a lot better.”

Brown had eight catches for 101 yards and a touchdown against the Bengals, so any limitations were small ones last time out. That should make Brown quite a test for a Ravens secondary that will play without cornerback Jimmy Smith for the first time since he tore his Achilles.