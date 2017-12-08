Bills looking for help shoveling snow, offering free tickets and money

Getty Images

The Bills could use some help this weekend. So if you can play offense, please apply, . . . Oh wait, wrong want ad.

The team announced that they’re looking for people to shovel snow at New Era Field, thanks to the latest Buffalo blizzard.

The team is offering a free ticket to Sunday’s game against the Colts, plus $11 an hour for people to help clear the snow from the stadium. You have to shovel for four hours to get a ticket, and you have to be 18.

Shovelers are asked to bring their own shovels if they have them.

The Bills would have probably asked Nathan Peterman to do it, but he’d have turned it into an avalanche like he did the Chargers game last month. Besides, he might be starting at quarterback this week since Tyrod Taylor‘s a game-time decision with a knee injury