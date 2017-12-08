Browns cut Kenny Britt

Getty Images

Yesterday the Browns fired G.M. Sashi Brown. Today the Browns have cut one of Brown’s prized free agent signings.

Kenny Britt has been released today, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Britt will go on waivers and can be claimed by any team that wants the remainder of his $4 million base salary this season. Assuming no team claims Britt, he would then become an unrestricted free agent.

The Browns signed Britt to a four-year, $32.5 million contract that included $17 million guaranteed, and the Browns will be on the hook for that guaranteed money.

Britt has managed just 18 catches for 233 yards this season. He never appeared to fit with what Hue Jackson wanted to do on offense, and now that the guy who signed Britt is gone, Britt is the next one out the door.