Browns interviewed Doug Whaley, at some point

Getty Images

Amid optics that are far from ideal even in light of the team’s 1-27 record over the last two years, the Browns insist that they complied with the Rooney Rule before hiring John Dorsey to take over the football operation, on the same day that the Browns fired executive V.P. of football operations Sashi Brown.

The NFL has announced (i.e., the NFL’s in-house media operation reports) that the Browns interviewed former Bills G.M. Doug Whaley, and that the Bills “touched base with a few other possible candidates.”

An in-person, face-to-face interview of Whaley would constitute compliance with the letter of the Rooney Rule. That said, Fritz Pollard Alliance executive director John Wooten has said that he’s “livid” with the Browns over the process, which apparently entailed multiple interviews of G.M. candidates before anyone even knew the job was available.

That’s one of the problems of pre-compliance with the Rooney Rule. Secretly conducting interviews for a job that isn’t even open yet does nothing to create the impression of an open and inclusive search, which is precisely what the rule named for the late Dan Rooney was intended to do.

The NFL has been, is, and always will be a public trust. Secrecy should always yield to transparency when it comes to the question of who will (and who won’t) occupy key football positions with one of the league’s 32 teams.

So even if the Browns technically dotted the i’s and crossed the t’s when it comes to being able to say they actually interviewed a minority candidate for a job that wasn’t even open before the guy who held the job was fired, it’s impossible to say that a search no one knew was actually happening was as open and inclusive as it could have and should have been.