Browns interviewed Doug Whaley, at some point

Posted by Mike Florio on December 8, 2017, 9:41 AM EST
Amid optics that are far from ideal even in light of the team’s 1-27 record over the last two years, the Browns insist that they complied with the Rooney Rule before hiring John Dorsey to take over the football operation, on the same day that the Browns fired executive V.P. of football operations Sashi Brown.

The NFL has announced (i.e., the NFL’s in-house media operation reports) that the Browns interviewed former Bills G.M. Doug Whaley, and that the Bills “touched base with a few other possible candidates.”

An in-person, face-to-face interview of Whaley would constitute compliance with the letter of the Rooney Rule. That said, Fritz Pollard Alliance executive director John Wooten has said that he’s “livid” with the Browns over the process, which apparently entailed multiple interviews of G.M. candidates before anyone even knew the job was available.

That’s one of the problems of pre-compliance with the Rooney Rule. Secretly conducting interviews for a job that isn’t even open yet does nothing to create the impression of an open and inclusive search, which is precisely what the rule named for the late Dan Rooney was intended to do.

The NFL has been, is, and always will be a public trust. Secrecy should always yield to transparency when it comes to the question of who will (and who won’t) occupy key football positions with one of the league’s 32 teams.

So even if the Browns technically dotted the i’s and crossed the t’s when it comes to being able to say they actually interviewed a minority candidate for a job that wasn’t even open before the guy who held the job was fired, it’s impossible to say that a search no one knew was actually happening was as open and inclusive as it could have and should have been.

8 responses to “Browns interviewed Doug Whaley, at some point

  4. Just sad. Whaley was used because of the color of his skin, yet Whaley was god awful in Buffalo.

    Super!

    Gotta love that “Rooney Rule”, which is so out-dated and ridiculous at this point. The owners want to make money. They don’t care what your skin color is.

    The Browns are in a coffin corner where they need someone who can come in and make an immediate impact. This means previous GM experience, not some new hire who has not performed the role before. To shore up the fan base, Haslam HAD to hire someone with experience building a competent roster, whose teams have made the playoffs in order to restore credibility with the fan base.

    The pool of former GMs is fairly small. Doug Whaley meets SOME of those objectives. John Dorsey meets ALL of those objectives.

  7. Leave it to Haslam to at the very least screw up the optics on what from an ability perspective should be a good hire. Therein lies the rub. Stacks of cash, a horde of draft picks and finally a GM that has shown he knows how to take advantage of both. Almost any other organization and we’d all be saying they will not only get well in a hurry but probably be one of the teams to beat in a few years. But in our hearts none of us quite believe it because when all the dust settles they will still be Jimmy Haslam’s Browns. You can’t fire the owner.

  8. Dorsey won’t last long, and we’ll be right back here again soon. Jimmy Haslam hasn’t been a successful owner so far, but nobody should be complaining about his track record with hiring minorities. Until yesterday, the Browns had a black GM, a black coach, and a black QB. Ya’ll need to find someone else to pick on besides the Haslam’s.

