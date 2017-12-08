Browns promote Justin Currie to take Kenny Britt’s roster spot

Getty Images

The Browns promoted defensive back Justin Currie from the practice squad to take Kenny Britt‘s spot on the active roster. The team waived Britt on Friday.

Currie spent the entire offseason with the Browns and has spent time on their active roster and their practice squad this season. He appeared in one game this season, making one special-teams tackle on 14 special-teams snaps in the Nov. 26 loss to the Bengals.

He was released from the active roster last week to make room for Josh Gordon‘s return and then signed to the practice squad Tuesday.

Britt’s departure was previously reported. He appeared in nine games, making 18 receptions for 233 yards and two touchdowns.