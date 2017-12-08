Chris Carson has “a little bit of a setback” in his rehab

Getty Images

Seahawks running back Chris Carson might not return to the roster this season after all.

Coach Pete Carroll revealed Friday that Carson turned his ankle recently.

“Chris had a little bit of a setback in his rehab,” Carroll said, via Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR and PFT. “He’s been doing great. Did a little bit of an ankle turn, just caught it a little bit, so we’ve just got to make sure we know what that means as he bounces back from it. We were looking to try to find the time when we could put him back on the practice field. We were next week, the week after that, we were looking with real optimism. But I don’t know if that’s going to happen after the little setback. We’ll have to see when we get through the weekend. We won’t know until like Wednesday or something next week where that fits.”

Seattle placed Carson on injured reserve after he injured his ankle and leg in Week 4. The seventh-round pick had 49 carries for 208 yards and seven catches for 59 yards and a touchdown.

The Seahawks still have four regular-season games and currently are the top wild-card seed, so Carson still has a few weeks to try to get back on the field before next season.