Daniel Sorensen fined $18,231 for roughing the passer

Getty Images

Cornerback Marcus Peters wasn’t the only Chiefs defensive back to receive a fine from the league this week.

PFT has confirmed that safety Daniel Sorensen has been fined $18,231 for roughing the passer.

Sorensen was flagged for the hit on Jets quarterback Josh McCown in the third quarter of last Sunday’s game. It came on a 26-yard completion to Robby Anderson and the additional 15 yards moved the Jets to the Kansas City 34-yard-line. Chandler Catanzaro would kick a field goal a few plays later to extend the Jets’ lead to 24-17.

They’d eventually win the game 38-31 with the go-ahead touchdown and two-point conversion coming after a series of Chiefs penalties near their own end zone. One of those was an unnecessary roughness personal foul on defensive tackle Bennie Logan for hitting Jets long snapper Thomas Hennessy on a field goal attempt.

The Jets got a first down that they used to extend the Chiefs’ losing streak, so that’s plenty of punishment even with Logan avoiding a fine for the infraction.