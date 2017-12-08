Darius Butler, Myles Jack fined for tackles during Colts-Jags game

Getty Images

The NFL fined Colts safety Darius Butler $18,231 for a horsecollar tackle on Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee.

Lee gained 12 yards on the second-quarter pass from Blake Bortles, and the 15-yard penalty tacked on moved the Jaguars to the Colts 26. Six plays later, Jacksonville scored a touchdown to take a 16-3 lead.

Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack also was fined for a facemask in the game. The NFL docked him $9,115 for grabbing the facemask of Chester Rogers in the second quarter.

The 15-yard penalty advanced Indianapolis to the Jacksonville 43, and the Colts ended up getting a field goal out of the drive.