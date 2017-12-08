David Parry suspended four games

Getty Images

The NFL has suspended Saints defensive tackle David Parry for four games, via Field Yates of ESPN. The suspension stems from Parry’s arrest in February on robbery, auto theft, criminal damage, resisting arrest and driving under the influence charges in Scottsdale, Arizona, while he was a member of the Colts.

The Saints claimed Parry off waivers from the Colts on Sept. 3.

Parry is on the Saints’ injured reserve list.

New Orleans has three games remaining, and thus if it misses the playoffs, Parry’s suspension will include the 2018 season opener.

The Saints placed Parry on injured reserve Sept. 27 after he injured his ankle during a 34-13 victory over the Panthers. It was the only game he played in this season, and he made one tackle.