Death threat allegedly resulted from Eli Manning benching

Getty Images

Giants quarterback Geno Smith wasn’t happy to be sent back to the bench. Someone else was a lot more unhappy with last week’s quarterback decision.

Via Dan Duggan of NJ.com, the father of Geno Smith says he received a death threat last week, after the Giants decided to move from Eli to Geno.

“I was just at work,” Geno Smith Jr. told Duggan. “I answered and he was like, ‘Geno?’ So I just listened and he was like, ‘Is this Geno?’ I was like, ‘Yeah.’ He was like, ‘Your son better not start or we’re going to kill you.’ I kind of just laughed and then he hung up.”

The Smiths didn’t inform the Giants or NFL Security of the threat. And Smith’s father viewed the threat in pragmatic fashion.

“If someone was going to kill me, they ain’t going to call me and tell me,” he said.

Eli Manning returned to the starting lineup this week after the Giants fired coach Ben McAdoo and made defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo the interim head coach.