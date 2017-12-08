“Definitely exciting” for Jared Goff, Carson Wentz to play in same game

Getty Images

The Rams and Eagles are both leading their divisions heading into Sunday’s game, but that’s not the only storyline of note.

There’s also the fact that it will be the first game to feature quarterbacks Jared Goff and Carson Wentz since they came off the board with the first two picks of the 2016 draft. The two players won’t be on the field at the same time, of course, but they got friendly during the pre-draft process and have kept tabs on each other while watching tape of common opponents at points this season.

Goff said Wentz has been “tremendous this year” and Wentz returned the compliments to a player he thinks he will be “forever linked” to as a result of their draft position.

“There’s a lot more at stake than just me versus Jared and everything,” Wentz said, via ESPN.com. “But at the same time, it’s definitely exciting.”

With both teams on track for the playoffs, they may not have to wait long for a second matchup to materialize.