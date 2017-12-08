Devonta Freeman trolls Saints, deletes tweet

Getty Images

The Falcons escaped from their own building with a victory on Thursday night, thanks to an officiating crew that appeared to be showing gratitude for the owner’s role in giving their ultimate boss a new contract. And so, after securing victory in a game during which the Falcons were thoroughly outplayed, what did running back Devonta Freeman do?

He rubbed the opponent’s face in it, of course.

Freeman tweeted “AINTS” after the game. He later deleted it.

The outburst may have been fueled by Freeman’s in-game back-and-forth with Saints coach Sean Payton, who seemed to yell “choke!” (and to make the choke gesture) toward Freeman in the fourth quarter of the game.

The Falcons ultimately didn’t choke, despite recent historical evidence of the phenomenon. A late interception from New Orleans native Deion Jones sealed the victory.

The two teams play again in 16 days, on Christmas Eve. Thank you, Santa.