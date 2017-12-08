Drew Brees on interception: “I should have checked down”

Getty Images

Drew Brees threw the game away on Thursday night when he threw an interception into the end zone with 1:25 to play. Afterward he called it a bad decision.

“It wasn’t worth taking the risk,” Brees said. “I should have checked down. It’s unfortunate.”

Falcons linebacker Deion Jones intercepted the pass, and he said Brees threw it right to him.

“I pretty much had the tight end by myself,” Jones said. “He looked back, I looked back and the ball was right there.”

If Brees hadn’t thrown the interception, the Saints were in good position to score a game-winning touchdown in the final minute, and almost certainly would have at least kicked a game-tying field goal. Instead they lost, 20-17. That’s a decision Brees would like back.