Eight teams that missed playoffs in 2016 currently in playoff position

Getty Images

Since the 12-team playoff format was introduced to the NFL in 1990, every year has seen at least four teams advance to the postseason after failing to make it the previous year.

We’re on track to see that number double. As of today, eight of the 12 playoff spots in the league are taken up by teams that did not go to the playoffs last year. If that holds, it would be a new record for turnover from one season to the next.

The Vikings, Eagles, Rams, Saints and Panthers would join the Seahawks, although a Seahawks loss this weekend would push the Falcons into the lone returnee spot. The Titans, Jaguars and Ravens would be the new faces in the AFC and that number could expand to include the Chargers if they can move ahead of the Chiefs in the AFC West. The Bills are also hanging around in the AFC, but they’d only replace another newcomer as a Wild Card.

That may not bring much solace to fans in Denver, Houston or Arizona right now, but it might be worth filing away for a hopeful reminder once 2018 rolls around.