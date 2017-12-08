Falcons running back Tevin Coleman being evaluated for a concussion

Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons running back Tevin Coleman sustained a concussion in the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s win over the New Orleans Saints.

Coleman appeared to be injured with just over six minutes remaining when he was hit in the backfield by Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins for a 3-yard loss. Colmean lowered his head to absorb the contact from Rankins before being bowled over backward.

Coleman was taken to the locker room to be evaluated.

If a concussion is confirmed, Coleman will have 10 days to clear concussion protocol before the Falcons’ next game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a week from Sunday. He had nine carries for 32 yards against the Saints on Thursday night.