Friday morning one-liners

Getty Images

WR Brandon Reilly could get his chance with the Bills this weekend.

Dolphins WR DeVante Parker is looking for more from himself.

G Shaq Mason gives the Patriots some athleticism on the offensive line.

A hamstring tweak could limit Jets WR Robby Anderson this weekend.

Chuck Clark is comfortable playing safety or linebacker for the Ravens.

The Bengals will catch up with former K Mike Nugent when they face the Bears on Sunday.

Browns players are trying to remain in their weekly routine despite the organizational changes.

Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell has played well in the cold historically.

WR Will Fuller is excited to be back in the lineup for the Texans.

Former Colts LB Barry Krauss has moved into the art world.

Jaguars S Tashaun Gipson is readying himself for a matchup with Jimmy Graham.

Titans RB Derrick Henry hopes to be faster the next time he breaks free.

LB Von Miller handed out Christmas gifts to his Broncos teammates.

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill is still adjusting to being a focus for opposing defenses.

The Chargers defense has shown steady improvement over the course of the season.

Raiders WR Michael Crabtree is happy to be back at work.

The return of Banana Nut Cherrios was met with a smile by Cowboys RB Alfred Morris.

Giants players shared the message they received by Ben McAdoo’s firing.

LB Nigel Bradham used Mike Trout’s locker with the Eagles practicing in Anaheim.

The Redskins have to slow down the Chargers pass rush this weekend.

Bears rookies have to keep learning amid the losing.

Will DE Dwight Freeney have a bigger role for the Lions this week?

Packers rookie CB Kevin King needs surgery to repair his season-ending shoulder injury.

The Vikings defense will be lining up against former teammate Matt Kalil.

Said Falcons LB Deion Jones, “Even with a short week, all of the guys bought in and were focused on their details. This is just the outcome of how hard we worked during the week.”

Panthers defenders don’t like the idea of a targeting penalty in the NFL.

Neither injury nor illness stopped Saints CB Marshon Lattimore on Thursday night.

The Buccaneers defense seems to prefer life at home.

Rookie Will Holden is looking forward to his first chance to play tackle for the Cardinals.

The Rams have done well with halftime adjustments.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has fond memories of Houston.

Seahawks WR Doug Baldwin is ready for Jarvis Landry‘s trash talk.