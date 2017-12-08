Hue Jackson and Paul DePodesta will be back in Cleveland

On Thursday, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam said that coach Hue Jackson will return in 2018, no matter what. On Friday, Haslam reiterated that. And he added that another key current employee will remain in place.

In introducing new G.M. John Dorsey, Haslam made it clear that Jackson and chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta will be back for 2018. Haslam also made it clear that he expects Jackson to be the coach for years beyond next season.

“[Hue] and John will be working closely together for a long time,” Haslam said.

Haslam admitted that the Browns will be using a “more traditional structure” moving forward.

However, there’s nothing traditional about the involvement of DePodesta, whose baseball analytics skills have to date resulted primarily in decisions to pass on a pair of potential franchise quarterbacks, including a claim that Carson Wentz won’t become one of the best 20 quarterbacks in the NFL.

  1. Dorsey must have been really desperate for a job to assume Jackson and DePodesta.

    Or, Haslam cant afford severing more than one at a time.

    Maybe it is both.

  2. Wait….Hue Thinks AJ was worth a 2nd and a 3rd….more than Jimmy G. He also benched then unbenched Kiser several times. I just don’t see him as a good coach. Possibly a great coordinator….but not HC. Go after Gruden and Cousins. Draft Barkley and bolster the O line, LB and WR.

  5. What kind of pixie dust is Hue sprinkling on Haslam? The guy has won 1 game. Its highly likely they go 0-16 this year. Yet Haslam is convinced Jackson is the right man for the job? SMH. Poor Browns fans. Well, atleast Dee isnt invovled in day to day operations. Oh Wait

  6. Man. That incriminating evidence that Hue has on Haslam and Pilot Flying J must be really damning. Like prison-worthy damning, because there’s no other explanation for him to have this kind of job security

  9. Want to simply make a quick buck? Understaff your company.

    Browns – 60 million in cap space.

    That was basically the point of moneyball. Try to be competitive with cheaper players. Haslam sells in not very long – my guess.

  10. Which is the right call no matter what the fans say. DePodesta is the one who orchestrated the deals to get them so many picks. The problem was Berry and Brown who listened to Berry. I mean when you saw them bring in Ryan Grigson who was horrible in Indianapolis, you should have only been looking at those 2 definitely to leave. The only player I know for certain that Jackson stood on the table for was Miles Garret, who I was not a fan of coming out, but he definitely has looked and played the part when he has been healthy and has improved that defense with his presence. Meanwhile, the front office we all know were pushing hard for Trubisky, who has struggled to put it politely. Jackson has some issues as a coach, namely his in game adjustments and some of his in game decisions, but for anyone to say that they can judge him on this roster is laughable. But this is the same fan base who ran off Belichick once upon a time and have finally just conceded that they were wrong in the last few years.

  11. I’ve always said from day one, Hue Jackson is a good position coach and a good defensive coordinator but he’s a terrible head coach. Hire a GM who knows what the hell he’s doing. I didn’t think there was a soul alive who could be as filthy rich and as dumb and dismantle a team like Jerry “assclown-full of himself” Jones but this owner is doing a great mimic job. Condolences to the great football fans of the Browns-you deserve better than this, wayyyyyyyyyyyyyy better!!!

  13. This has to be like that ‘Major League’ movie where the owner is trying to sabotage the team into losing. It’s working like a charm here. You want change – you need to hire professionals that know how to win. The Rams figured this out and got rid of most of the old regime and brought in professional staff. The Browns must think they’ve got Pro’s on hand. I mean, they do have a win in the last two years so that’s good enough. Improvement will be finishing next season with another.

