Hue Jackson and Paul DePodesta will be back in Cleveland

Getty Images

On Thursday, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam said that coach Hue Jackson will return in 2018, no matter what. On Friday, Haslam reiterated that. And he added that another key current employee will remain in place.

In introducing new G.M. John Dorsey, Haslam made it clear that Jackson and chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta will be back for 2018. Haslam also made it clear that he expects Jackson to be the coach for years beyond next season.

“[Hue] and John will be working closely together for a long time,” Haslam said.

Haslam admitted that the Browns will be using a “more traditional structure” moving forward.

However, there’s nothing traditional about the involvement of DePodesta, whose baseball analytics skills have to date resulted primarily in decisions to pass on a pair of potential franchise quarterbacks, including a claim that Carson Wentz won’t become one of the best 20 quarterbacks in the NFL.