Hue Jackson more comfortable with a football guy on personnel side

Getty Images

Along with losing, one of the constants over the last two years for the Browns has been reports of discord between coach Hue Jackson and the personnel department.

Jackson said on Thursday that he doesn’t feel like he won a power struggle because the team fired Sashi Brown as the executive vice president of football operations, but made it clear on Friday that he’s expecting things to work better now that John Dorsey has been hired as General Manager.

Jackson said he’s more comfortable with Dorsey having the personnel job because of Dorsey’s background as someone who lives, breathes and eats football. Brown’s background was on the legal side and the Browns went heavy on analytics over the last two years with Brown at the helm.

Jackson also said that he and Dorsey are on the same page when it comes to acquiring players that fit what the coach’s want, which sounds like a reference to some of the issues with Brown’s regime and a change that the Browns clearly hope will lead them to better results.