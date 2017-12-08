Jalen Ramsey, Telvin Smith questionable for Sunday

Getty Images

Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey said this week that he doesn’t see Sunday’s game against the Seahawks as a chance to make a statement to the rest of the league, but that’s not a unanimous opinion in the team’s locker room.

Something that everyone in Jacksonville can agree on is that the team’s chances of winning the game are a lot better if Ramsey’s on the field and playing at a high level. It’s up in the air if that’s going to be the case, however.

Ramsey is listed as questionable with an ankle injury that kept him out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday. Linebacker Telvin Smith did take part in practice each of those days, but he was not on the field Friday and remains in the concussion protocol.

Both players play significant roles on defense for the Jaguars and missing either one would be a blow when they face the Seahawks.