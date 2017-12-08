Jason Pierre-Paul, Sterling Shepard questionable but expected to play

Getty Images

Jason Pierre-Paul and Sterling Shepard both expect to play Sunday against the Cowboys despite the team listing them as questionable.

Pierre-Paul missed practice earlier in the week with a finger injury, and he had his right middle finger heavily wrapped in a limited practice Friday.

Although interim coach Steve Spagnuolo said he “isn’t 100 percent sure” the defensive end will play, Pierre-Paul insists he’s “definitely” playing. He added, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, that he might have to wear “the club” again.

Pierre-Paul wore the oversized protection on his right hand during the 2015 season when he returned from his fireworks accident.

Shepard was limited in practice a second consecutive day with a hamstring injury. He has missed four games this season with an ankle injury and migraines.

“He looked all right today,” Spagnuolo said, via James Kratch of nj.com. “He looked like he went pretty good.”

The Giants ruled out lineman Justin Pugh, who will miss a third consecutive game with a back injury, and linebacker B.J. Goodson (ankle). It marks the seventh game Goodson has missed this season with injuries.