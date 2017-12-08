Jerry Jones declines to comment on Roger Goodell’s extension

Getty Images

In the second of his twice-weekly appearances on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was (eventually) asked about the biggest news of the week — the contract extension for Commissioner Roger Goodell. So, Jerry, do you have any comment about the new deal?

“No, I don’t really,” Jones said. “We’re having a very important meeting here in Dallas next week, beginning Wednesday. . . . That’s very meaningful and I’m looking forward to that.”

While not getting in to what if anything he plans to do in response to the new contract, Jones defended his role in pushing back against the extension by explaining that he has constantly tried to make “positive change” in the NFL.

“It’s very, very hard, and if you want to make changes you end up getting a lot of criticism along the way,” Jones said. “If you’re working in an area and you’re not getting a lot of major pushback then you should ask yourself whether you should be working in that area.”

He also said that there’s “nothing that has surprised me” about the contract extension, and that one of the goals of the meeting next week will be to work on ways to improve the league.

So, basically, it sounds as if Jerry regards his effort to make changes as a victory in and of itself, regardless of whether his effort to block the Commissioner’s extension (and, in turn, to change Commissioners) was successful.