Jerry Jones will break his silence later this morning

Getty Images

It’s been nearly two days since word broke of the long-expected contract extension for NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. Since then, his chief nemesis has said nothing about the situation.

But Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will be breaking his silence later this morning, when he makes his weekly Friday visit to 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. He’ll appear on the station at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Jones has four options for proceeding. First, he can take his “L” and move on. Second, he can find a way to declare victory, by claiming that whatever is it that he wanted (and since whatever it is that he wanted isn’t known he can pull that off with a straight face) ultimately was reflected in the final deal. Third, he can try to muster enough support to undo the deal via vote of the owners next week in Dallas. Fourth, he can put the litigation option back on the table.

The last option would be the most aggressive, and it could set Jones up for potential sanctions due to conduct detrimental to the welfare of the league. But Jones, who has said he won’t sue, could contend that his decision to stand down came in exchange for a commitment to allow the owners to consider the issue at next week’s meeting, and that the decision of the Compensation Committee to finish the deal before next week constitutes a renege.

The Compensation Committee surely is aware of that risk, but the members of the group that was authorized in May to execute the contract may have chosen the risk of litigation over the risk of Jerry pulling a rabbit out of his hat (or another orifice) next week before all owners, at a time when there would have been no binding, legal contract that would surely entitle Goodell to millions if the owners try to scuttle it now.

Whatever Jones plans to do, the first clues will be coming later this morning. Unless he chooses to say nothing. Which, as it pertains to Jerry Jones, possibly would say everything.