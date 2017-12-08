Jets OC John Morton endorses another year of Josh McCown

Getty Images

Josh McCown is installed as the Jets starter for the rest of the season and the veteran has played well enough this year that there’s already conversation about bringing him back for another spin.

Coach Todd Bowles said at his Thursday press conference that he’s not thinking that far ahead, but offensive coordinator John Morton was willing to endorse a return for a player he called “perfect” for his offense.

“Sure. Why wouldn’t I?” Morton said, via the New York Daily News. “Look at the stats. But I don’t make that decision. You can ask the head coach that and the people upstairs.”

In any deal with McCown, the Jets need to consider more than just how McCown has played this year. His overall history in the NFL says that the Jets can’t assume that this year’s mixture of good health and good performance will repeat itself, which is something similar to the decision they had to make in 2016 regarding Ryan Fitzpatrick.

They did an extended dance with Fitzpatrick because they didn’t see eye-to-eye on how much or how long Fitzpatrick’s contract should be after a strong 2015 showing. He wound up signing a one-year deal and reverting to lesser form as the Jets crashed in the standings.

History isn’t guaranteed to repeat itself any more than McCown is, but it should be part of any calculation come the offseason.