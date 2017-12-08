Jim Caldwell: “We’ll see” if Matthew Stafford plays

Getty Images

The Lions haven’t released official injury designations for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers, but it appears you can pencil quarterback Matthew Stafford into the questionable category.

Stafford hurt his right hand last Sunday and didn’t throw in practice on Wednesday before getting some tosses in on Thursday with a couple of his fingers taped up. That’s progress, but it’s not enough for coach Jim Caldwell to say that Stafford will be playing this weekend.

“We’ll see,” Caldwell said.

Stafford has not missed a game since 2011 and has played through a variety of injuries over that period, which makes him a good bet to be on the field in Tampa this weekend.

Assuming he is, he will likely be playing behind an offensive line missing at least one starter. Right tackle Rick Wagner and right guard T.J. Lang have been out of practice and Caldwell said chances are “slim” that the starting offensive line will be intact.