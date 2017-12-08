Jimmy Haslam: 1-27 isn’t just Hue Jackson’s record, it’s on all of us

Getty Images

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam reiterated this morning that Hue Jackson will remain the head coach in 2018, despite Jackson’s 1-27 record as head coach of the Browns.

Haslam said it’s unfair to blame Jackson for that record, as the entire franchise — Haslam included — bears blame for it.

“I know a lot has been said about Hue’s record,” Haslam said. “I wouldn’t call that just Hue’s record I think that record is on all of us, including ownership.”

New G.M. John Dorsey added that he thinks Jackson is the right person for the job.

“I look forward to working with Hue Jackson,” Dorsey said.

But the reality is, as Bill Parcells liked to say, you are what your record says you are. And Jackson was a 1-15 coach in 2016 and is an 0-12 coach in 2017. Jackson isn’t solely responsible for that record because no one individual is ever solely responsible for a football team’s record. But it’s hard to say Jackson has done a good job in his two seasons.