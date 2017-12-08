Jimmy Haslam: 1-27 isn’t just Hue Jackson’s record, it’s on all of us

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 8, 2017, 11:11 AM EST
Browns owner Jimmy Haslam reiterated this morning that Hue Jackson will remain the head coach in 2018, despite Jackson’s 1-27 record as head coach of the Browns.

Haslam said it’s unfair to blame Jackson for that record, as the entire franchise — Haslam included — bears blame for it.

“I know a lot has been said about Hue’s record,” Haslam said. “I wouldn’t call that just Hue’s record I think that record is on all of us, including ownership.”

New G.M. John Dorsey added that he thinks Jackson is the right person for the job.

“I look forward to working with Hue Jackson,” Dorsey said.

But the reality is, as Bill Parcells liked to say, you are what your record says you are. And Jackson was a 1-15 coach in 2016 and is an 0-12 coach in 2017. Jackson isn’t solely responsible for that record because no one individual is ever solely responsible for a football team’s record. But it’s hard to say Jackson has done a good job in his two seasons.

16 responses to “Jimmy Haslam: 1-27 isn’t just Hue Jackson’s record, it’s on all of us

  1. 41 million under the cap last year, a whopping 63 million this year. Con man Haslam is scamming the Cleveland fans to make up for losing his Pilot FlyingJ scam getting busted. He’s laughing all the way to the bank and giving you lip service to keep anyone in the stadium he possibly can.

    Browns fans should stay away and leave the stadium empty but for a few hundred visiting fans until Haslam sells the team.

  2. The franchise does share the blame. And if they are guilty, then isn’t this an indictment of our professional football league in general? I put it to you, Mike, isn’t this an idictment of our entire American society? Well, you can do whatever you want to us, but we’re not going to sit here and listen to you badmouth the United States of America!

  3. Sashi Brown did a wonderful job obtaining extra draft picks in next year’s draft. The firing of Sashi Brown (instead of Hue Jackson) will discourage other GM’s from taking a longview approach to team building. If you look at the talent of the Browns roster this year, they are not the least talented team in the NFL. Coaching seems to be the root cause of their atrocious record.

  5. Not surprised to see the same failed owner that has hired a 1-27 staff also donated $300,000 to the Trump campaign. A serious lack of critical thinking skills is apparent.

  8. With all due respect to Haslam, #Hejustdoesntgetit

    It is all about coaching. Jackson is, at best, an offensive coordinator. And maybe not for the NFL…

  9. I know, lets all pile on a 1-27 team and tell them they stink.

    Maybe obvious has somehow lost it’s meaning?

  10. why all the sudden movement w/ 4 games left? why not just play out the string – then make changes?

    and if it’s on “all of us” – then shouldn’t you ALL go?

  12. Haslam doesn’t know football. If you have a good defense and scant win a single game in a NFL season. Trust me, that’s on your head coach my friend.

    1-27 in two season is worse than pathetic. Any one of us here commenting can coach the Browns and deliver ONE win in two years. You don’t have to pay a coach millions of dollars to do that.

  15. “I wouldn’t call that just Hue’s record I think that record is on all of us, including ownership.”

    You made the hires. You let someone with zero experience play moneyball with your team. It’s JUST ownership.

    As an example, look at the 49ers: Jed told us to hold him accountable. Have you even seen Jed lately…?

