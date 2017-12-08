Jimmy Haslam “disappointed” by John Wooten’s remarks

Posted by Mike Florio on December 8, 2017, 1:00 PM EST
After the Browns’ bang-bang firing of Sashi Brown and hiring of John Dorsey, John Wooten of the Fritz Pollard Alliance said that he is “livid” with the team for apparently failing to comply with the Rooney Rule. Browns owner Jimmy Haslam isn’t happy about that.

Haslam told reporters during the press conference that introduced Dorsey as the team’s G.M. that Haslam is “disappointed” with the comments Wooten made, and that the Browns “absolutely” complied with the NFL’s Rooney Rule.

Haslam said that he hopes to speak to Wooten about the situation soon.

However this one is resolved, the speed of the firing and hiring and the secrecy employed by the Browns invites fair questions about the process, not simply as to the Rooney Rule but also as to the broader question of whether the Browns can even begin to believe that they have cast a net wide enough to uncover the best possible candidates for the job if people who may have been extremely viable candidates didn’t even know that the job was being filled.

  2. The Rooney rule is incredibly stupid. Forcing teams to interview a black candidate is equivalent to a quota system that colleges have used for years. Black coaches will rise to the top based on their ability, not some Mickey Mouse rule that the NFL put in place. Approximately 70% of the NFL players are black, so maybe each team should be forced to put more white players on their roster? This would be ridiculous because the 70% are there because they are the best players, so the same standard should be upheld for coaches … the best coaches should be hired, white or black.

  3. So let me get this straight.
    You want each team to comply with the Rooney rule and they ALSO need to do so in the public eye? Somehow this makes the Rooney rule more effective and the spirit of the rule more apparent?
    That’s out of control.
    How they conduct business is up to them. If there is a rule–follow it and move on. Nowhere does it say you have to follow the rule in a specific way so to appease all of the liberals.

  4. broader question of whether the Browns can even begin to believe that they have cast a net wide enough to uncover the best possible candidates for the job if people who may have been extremely viable candidates didn’t even know that the job was being filled.

    ==========================================================================

    I’m sorry, but this is BS. They know who they wanted and went out and got him before someone else did….isn’t that smart business 101?

  5. Oh please, if Dorsey is a good fit, we will see. If he was black, I have no doubt Haslam would’ve hired him just the same. And I can’t stand Jimmy Haslam.

    I just hope Dorsey can fix this mess along with Hue. I’m cool with Hue getting a couple more years, I think Sashi Brown screwed this team up worse than Hue.

    But better be improved results big time next year.

