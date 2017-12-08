Jimmy Haslam doesn’t anticipate hiring Peyton Manning any time soon

Getty Images

Amid plenty of speculation that future Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning could be taking over the football operation in Cleveland, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam addressed the elephant in the room during the press conference introducing John Dorsey as the team’s new G.M.

Asked about Manning’s potential arrival, Haslam initially said, “If I say we had dinner Monday night would it cause a ripple?” And then Haslam said that he and Peyton indeed had dinner on Monday night.

“Peyton and I talk all the time,” Haslam added, explaining that the majority of the time they discuss Tennessee football. Haslam said that Peyton isn’t sure what he wants to do in his future, and Haslam didn’t close the door on Peyton eventually joining the Browns.

If it ever happens, Peyton presumably would want equity in the franchise. If not, he’ll wait for an opportunity with another franchise that offers him a piece of ownership in exchange for essentially behaving like the owner of the franchise.