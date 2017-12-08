John Dorsey: I liked DeShone Kizer heading into the draft

Getty Images

One of new Browns General Manager John Dorsey’s final moves with the Chiefs was the trade up the board in the first round that brought quarterback Patrick Mahomes to Kansas City.

The Browns have moved in the opposite direction the last couple of years when it comes to acquiring quarterbacks. They’ve traded away picks that turned into Carson Wentz and Deshaun Watson, which helped create the opening that Dorsey was hired to fill in Cleveland.

At a press conference on Friday, Dorsey said that he met with DeShone Kizer before the draft this year and liked him without saying anything about what that would mean for 2018. Dorsey said he plans to meet with Hue Jackson and others in the organization to talk about what they want to do at quarterback this offseason.

Reports out of Cleveland sometimes had Jackson and former personnel boss Sashi Brown on different sides of decisions about what to do at quarterback, something that team owner Jimmy Haslam referenced during the press conference by saying that he hoped Jackson and Dorsey might work together better because they both have a football lifer background.

Whatever path they take, there’s a lot of draft picks to work with to ensure that the Browns get exactly what they want out of the draft in 2018. Dorsey said the surplus of picks made the Browns job one that not many personnel guys would pass up and Haslam made it clear on Friday that turning them into the right quarterback is Dorsey’s “No. 1 priority” in his new job.