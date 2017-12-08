June Jones thinks Johnny Manziel could be best CFL player ever

Posted by Mike Florio on December 8, 2017, 5:28 PM EST
Getty Images

Stand down, Doug Flutie. Take a break, George Reed. Just give it up, Jackie Parker. A new king of the CFL could be coming.

Maybe.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats coach June Jones, who has signed a three-year deal after completing his stint as the interim coach, believes that quarterback Johnny Manziel could end up being historically great in Canada.

“I think he’d be the best player to ever play up here,” Jones said, via CFL.ca. “He can throw it and he can run it like nobody ever has been able to do.”

The Tiger-Cats flirted with signing Manziel during the season, but they never did. They apparently intend to try to do so for 2018.

“I think he’s a phenomenal player,” Jones said. “I think it was kind of unfortunate what happened to him in the NFL, some of that was by his own means, too.”

Some of it, June? Some of it? Most of it would be more accurate. All of it could be accurate, too.

So what will happen with Manziel and the Tiger-Cats?

“I think he’ll either be with us or he won’t,” Jones said.

Jones raved about Manziel’s workout for the Tiger-Cats, even though he wasn’t “quite at top shape.”

“I saw it in college, I saw it on the film, I saw it against Alabama, I saw it against everybody,” Jones said. “The things that he would do up here, he excelled at at the National Football League level. I think he has a tremendous upside and it really is in his lap to decide if that’s what he wants to do.”

If Manziel is capable of playing as well as Jones thinks he can, Manziel won’t be sticking around the CFL long enough to become one of the league’s all-time greats. If he’s that good, the NFL will come calling again, sooner than later.

And Manziel surely would answer that call.

Permalink 14 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

14 responses to “June Jones thinks Johnny Manziel could be best CFL player ever

  5. ?? Maybe, if he can stay off the sauce and out of the clubs. Never been to Canada, but I bet they have the same gardnens of tempations as we have in the US. Johnny Football seems to have been attracted to those distractions in the past. Maybe he has taken the “Holy Shift” class between now and then??

  9. Discipline was always Manziel’s problem. Kevin Sumlin at A&M didn’t know what the word meant, and being drafted to the Browns is practically a QB death sentence.

  11. I wish Johnny all the success in the world but I find it incredibly disrespectful for a guy who has been a head coach in the CFL for 10 games to say Manziel will be the best player to ever play up here. The CFL has been around since 1958 and the Grey Cup has been contested since 1909.
    Manziel has not shown much at any level football since 2013. June needs to just shut up and coach.

  13. I don’t think so. Flutie became decent in the NFL, Manziel couldn’t last five games. Behind a bunch of big linemen and elite wide receivers at Texas A&M while he played against mickey mouse colleges, sure he was good.

  14. If Manzeil plays 1/7 of the time Flutie did I’d be surprised. 5 of the 7 years Flutie played in the CFL he threw for more yards than Manning did in his NFL record year above 5500 in those 5 years and the other two years he missed part due to injury.

    He averaged around 600 yards rushing per season and the passing and running totaled up to about 45 tds average per year.

    June Jones obviously pumping the tires of JM to convince him to sign. Straight out of college, head on straight, JM? Sure, he could challenge Flutie. But that was 3 years ago, a lifetime in development of players especially if they haven’t been doing anything on the field the majority of those three years. And if he’s got his head on straight, yet, well that’s another issues.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!