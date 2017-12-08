Justin Pugh hopes to avoid back surgery after latest setback

Getty Images

Injuries are among the many things that have gone wrong for the Giants this year, including the back problem that has limited Justin Pugh to one appearance in the last five games.

When healthy and whether he’s playing guard or tackle, Pugh has been the team’s most reliable offensive lineman and they were hoping to have him back this week. Pugh couldn’t get through Wednesday’s practice, however, and went for an MRI to see where things stand with his back.

As of now, it shows he just needs to rest but Pugh wants to avoid a repeat of when he rushed back to play in Week 10 and made things worse.

“Talking with our medical staff, they always are making sure that I’m doing the best thing for myself and talking to the coaches, everyone wants to make sure I’m healthy,” Pugh said. “That’s kind of where we’re going. I don’t want to make it even worse. It’s not at a point now where I’m going to have to get surgery or anything like that, so I don’t want it to get to that point.”

Pugh said he hopes that things will be better next week, but it would not be a big surprise if he winds up sitting out the rest of the year with free agency looming in 2018. Whether he’s re-signing with the Giants or heading elsewhere, Pugh’s value wouldn’t be as high if he’s recovering from back surgery when it is time to talk about a contract.