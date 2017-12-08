Lance Kendricks charged with possession of THC

Getty Images

After TMZ reported last month that Packers tight end Lance Kendricks was cited for marijuana possession after a September traffic stop, Kendricks denied it and said he was given a warning for a speeding ticket.

Kendricks is now facing more than a citation. Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Kendricks was charged with possession of THC by the district attorney in Outagamie County on December 5.

The newspaper has dash cam video with audio from the night of the stop, which came when Kendricks was pulled over for going 81 in a 70-mph zone. An officer can be heard saying that the car smells like marijuana before initiating a search that turned up marijuana, rolling papers and a grinder.

Kendricks is due for a court date in February and is subject to NFL discipline related to the case.