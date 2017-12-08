Marcus Peters fined $24,309 for flag-throwing incident

AP

Marcus Peters has not had a good week. The Chiefs suspended the cornerback one game without pay for prematurely leaving the field Sunday, and the NFL now has fined Peters for throwing an official’s flag into the stands.

The suspension for Sunday’s game will cost Peters $72,320 of his base salary. The fine will cost him another $24,309 for unsportsmanlike conduct (non-physical offense against a game official).

Peters’ flag toss came late in the Chiefs’ 38-31 loss to Jets as his frustration boiled over with a defensive holding call on cornerback Steven Nelson that negated a two-point stop. Peters left the field, thinking officials had ejected him, and he eventually returned to the sideline wearing cleats but no socks.

Peters will miss Sunday’s divisional showdown against Oakland, which gets wide receiver Michael Crabtree back from suspension and hopes to have wide receiver Amari Cooper return from an ankle injury. In Peters’ absence, Darrelle Revis could see more snaps after playing 39 first-half plays against the Jets.