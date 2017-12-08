Matthew Stafford questionable but expected to play

Getty Images

Officially, the Lions list Matthew Stafford as questionable. Unofficially, the quarterback is expected to start Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers barring a setback.

“Just continue to see how he feels and see what the doctors say,” Lions coach Jim Caldwell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “. . . We’ll see.”

Stafford injured his right hand when Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs accidentally stepped on it during an interception return Sunday. He was limited in practice all week.

Stafford previously has played through hand injuries, but he was ineffective both times. He threw five interceptions in 19 quarters with a sprained middle finger on his throwing hand last season, and the Lions lost four games in a row. In 2011, Stafford threw nine interceptions in three games with a broken right index finger as the Lions went 1-2.

The Lions ruled out right tackle Rick Wagner (ankle) for Sunday, and they list nine other players as questionable, including starting running back Ameer Abdullah (neck), offensive guard T.J. Lang (foot), center Travis Swanson (knee) and defensive end Ziggy Ansah (ankle).