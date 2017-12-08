Osi Umenyiora doesn’t get players complaining about safety rules

Getty Images

After the NFL tried to come down hard on illegal hits after Monday’s Steelers-Bengals game, there was a backlash among some thinking the game was becoming somehow soft.

Steelers safety Mike Mitchell was among them, complaining that he “signed up to play full-speed, contact football.”

But former Giants pass-rusher Osi Umenyiora doesn’t understand why players would complain about such rules, which are designed to protect them.

“For them to come out and speak the way they’re speaking is just the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard,” Umenyiora said, via Evan Grossman of the New York Daily News. “They’re out of their minds. . . .

“There’s so much beauty and so much aggression and physical nature of the game without hitting people in their head. I don’t understand it.”

Mostly, he thinks the complaints are part of a dated culture of the game, which some players are hesitant to let go, even if it might be good for their health.

“It’s not that I don’t think they realize the dangers of the game. I think we’re all very well aware of the dangers of the game. There’s just this whole aura of the game is macho and all these types of things that people don’t care what the consequences are going to be a little later on,” Umenyiora said. “I understand that, from the fans’ perspective. For people watching, I think human beings have a propensity to like violence. You want the collisions, you want all those things. But from the players’ standpoint, I just don’t understand what they’re doing, what they’re talking about, because the evidence is there.

“You’re not supposed to hit anybody in the head. Nobody signed up for that. That’s not what the league is about, that’s not what the NFL has ever been about. So this whole ‘trying to take away my football,’ it’s nonsensical. . . People are dying. People are dying in very, very bad ways because of this head trauma. I don’t understand it.”

The 36-year-old Umenyiora said he’s already talked to former teammates who show signs of decline, and that frightens him. But hearing players complain about rules designed to keep them safe worries him more.