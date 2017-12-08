Packers dealing with several injuries at cornerback

Getty Images

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers‘ return to practice took a step forward this week as he began working in pads, but his return to game action would almost certainly only mean something to fantasy football players if the team can’t win this weekend.

There are certainly worse teams to have on the schedule in such a scenario than the one the Packers are playing on Sunday. The Browns are 0-12 and looking to next year after hiring a new General Manager this week.

Whatever challenge the Browns provide could be amplified by Packers injuries, particularly at cornerback. The team placed rookie Kevin King on injured reserve this week and their injury report features a couple of other corners.

Demetri Goodson is out with a hamstring injury a few days after being activated for the first time since tearing two ligaments in his knee last year. Davon House is doubtful with a shoulder injury, which leaves him unlikely to play and that would probably leave Morgan Burnett to see some time in the spot with Damarious Randall and Josh Hawkins on the outside.