Panthers getting Ryan Kalil and Greg Olsen back

Getty Images

The Panthers are getting a pair of offensive captains back in the lineup this week, but are losing a starter on offense.

The team announced that linebacker Shaq Thompson was out this week with a foot injury. The former first-round pick (though that modifier applies to all their starting linebackers) being out limits some of what they can do schematically, especially with veteran linebacker Thomas Davis dealing with a hamstring strain in recent weeks.

The Panthers listed five other players as questionable, though the news is good for their offense.

Center Ryan Kalil (neck) and tight end Greg Olsen (foot) are expected back in the lineup Sunday against the Vikings, along with wide receiver Devin Funchess (shoulder). Funchess was held out of practice Friday, but coach Ron Rivera said that was precautionary.