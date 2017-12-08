Rashad Jennings retires

Getty Images

In the offseason, I was fairly certain that, eventually, veteran tailbacks like Chris Johnson, DeAngelo Williams, and Rashad Jennings could get another opportunity. Johnson did, until the Cardinals traded for Adrian Peterson. Williams and Jennings didn’t, and Jennings is now done waiting.

Jennings has announced his retirement, after seven NFL seasons.

“I’m full,” Jennings said in a video posted on Twitter. “I am complete. I’m humble that I ever even got a chance to play in the NFL. This overweight, chubby kid with glasses and asthma and a 0.6 GPA. I can’t even believe I made it sometimes.”

The Liberty University product rushed for 3,772 yards and scored 25 career touchdowns in a career that began with the Jaguars in 2009 and continued with the Raiders in 2013 and the Giants from 2014 through 2016.

His best year came in 2015, when he started all 16 games, gaining 863 rushing yards and added 296 receiving yards, pushing his yards from scrimmage to 1,159.

