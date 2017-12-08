Saints blame rash of injuries on short week

Getty Images

The Saints actually had a line at the injury tent last night, there were so many injuries to be dealt with.

And quarterback Drew Brees does not find it to be a coincidence that the game was on Thursday instead of Sunday.

Via Mike Triplett of ESPN.com, Brees was quick to connect the six Saints players injured to the day of the week, becoming the latest player to complain about short weeks.

“It’s 100 percent a product of playing on Thursday night,” Brees said. “Do you understand what guys’ bodies go through in a game? And then to have to turn around four days later and to play? Look at the injury studies, they’re off the charts. They’re off the charts. So is this smart as it pertains to guys’ health and safety? No, absolutely not.”

Thursday night, the Saints lost running back Alvin Kamara and guard Senio Kelemete with concussions, linebacker A.J. Klein and safety Kenny Vaccaro with groin injuries, along with defensive end Trey Hendrickson (ankle), and wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. (unspecified).

Four other players left the game but were able to return.

“I can sit here and tell you that no player likes putting himself at risk on four days’ rest to come and put their bodies through what they put them through in a game,” Brees said. “So you hope that it’s addressed [this offseason], you hope that it’s talked about, and you hope that something is done about it.

“When you see guys go down, when you lose guys for what you think is unnecessary just because you put ’em at a much higher risk in such a quick turnaround, that gets you upset.”

The NFL has pointed to stats that show a lower rate of injuries on Thursdays than other games, but good luck convincing the Saints of that last night, or other players who want to make short-week games “illegal.”