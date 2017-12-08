Sean Lee will return to the lineup Sunday

Getty Images

The Cowboys will welcome back weakside linebacker Sean Lee on Sunday against the Giants.

Lee missed two games earlier this season with a hamstring injury, and he aggravated it after only eight plays in the Nov. 12 loss to the Falcons. He missed the past three games with the injury.

Lee returned to practice this week and was a full participant Friday, coming off the team’s injury report.

The Cowboys list seven players as questionable, including cornerback Orlando Scandrick (back), right tackle La'el Collins (back) and defensive lineman David Irving (concussion). None of the three practiced this week.

Collins, though, is expected to play.