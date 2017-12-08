Sean Payton rips “extremely poor” officiating

Getty Images

Saints coach Sean Payton is under review from the league after getting an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty late in Thursday’s loss to the Falcons for running on the field toward field judge Joe Larrew while trying to call the team’s final timeout.

The review of his behavior is the same that all players and coaches go through when called for unsportsmanlike conduct. Payton conceded after the game that he “said it with a little more oomph or vigor than I was supposed to” in reference to the exchange with Larrew while adding that he had “had enough” at that point in the game.

Payton made it clearer just what he’d had enough of during a Friday press conference.

“I thought our guys fought hard,” Payton said, via the New Orleans Advocate. “Obviously, looking back through it, I thought the officiating was extremely poor, inconsistent would be a good way to put it, and I thought that had a lot to do with the way this game ended. … That’s what’s frustrating is good teams are out there fighting hard, but the calls, as I went through them, and the ones that weren’t called, too many inconsistencies. I think it’s been a problem all year, it’s something that’s going to have to be addressed from a leadership standpoint at the top in our league office.”

Payton said he didn’t want to go through each call, but mentioned uncalled holds on wide receiver Michael Thomas were among his issues with the officiating. Payton is on the NFL’s Competition Committee, which will given him some voice in any offseason changes to officiating whether he’s penalized by the league for Thursday’s actions or not.