Sean Payton rips “extremely poor” officiating

Posted by Josh Alper on December 8, 2017, 3:28 PM EST
Getty Images

Saints coach Sean Payton is under review from the league after getting an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty late in Thursday’s loss to the Falcons for running on the field toward field judge Joe Larrew while trying to call the team’s final timeout.

The review of his behavior is the same that all players and coaches go through when called for unsportsmanlike conduct. Payton conceded after the game that he “said it with a little more oomph or vigor than I was supposed to” in reference to the exchange with Larrew while adding that he had “had enough” at that point in the game.

Payton made it clearer just what he’d had enough of during a Friday press conference.

“I thought our guys fought hard,” Payton said, via the New Orleans Advocate. “Obviously, looking back through it, I thought the officiating was extremely poor, inconsistent would be a good way to put it, and I thought that had a lot to do with the way this game ended. … That’s what’s frustrating is good teams are out there fighting hard, but the calls, as I went through them, and the ones that weren’t called, too many inconsistencies. I think it’s been a problem all year, it’s something that’s going to have to be addressed from a leadership standpoint at the top in our league office.”

Payton said he didn’t want to go through each call, but mentioned uncalled holds on wide receiver Michael Thomas were among his issues with the officiating. Payton is on the NFL’s Competition Committee, which will given him some voice in any offseason changes to officiating whether he’s penalized by the league for Thursday’s actions or not.

41 responses to “Sean Payton rips “extremely poor” officiating

  1. Without looking at the schedule I’m going to guess the Falcons have a prime time game coming up the NFL wants to pump up there record to make it look better.

  2. The assassination of Kamara ( no penalty) and the BS disallowed FG at the half were enough to make the officiating “very poor”, everything else was just gravy.

    Bad Clete

  5. I thought Peyton was trying to call all of his own penalties from the sidelines all game and by doing that he got some free calls that weren’t even penalties. The one on Julio i think stands out most he didn’t even do anything but Peytons crying got the ref to throw a flag. Plus I seen a lot of holding from Lattimore that went uncalled. Refs have been terrible for a long time now.

  6. I mean, they ignored him calling a time out in a place they obviously would be stopping the clock.

    I might’ve lost my cool too.

  9. Meanwhile I’ll rip Sean Payton’s extremely unsportsmanlike conduct with his “choke” gestures. This clown should be suspended for one or two games.

  10. But….he really thought they were great last year against the Seahawks in New Orleans where….the exact same thing happened in his favor. Atleast the league seems to hose almost everyone at some point.

  11. “Payton is on the NFL’s Competition Committee, which will given him some voice in any offseason changes to officiating whether he’s penalized by the league for Thursday’s actions or not.” A sentence as cringe-worthy as the officiating last night.

  13. The officiating has been inconsistent and horrible in almost every game all season. There really is no excuse for it.

  14. This the funniest story of the day, because it comes from a coach who won the NFC championship game their Super Bowl year as a direct result of a poor, or should I say one-sided, officiating. . His pouty face at the end of last nights game was a joy to behold. Can we say Karma?

  16. 9 first downs by penalty for the Falcons, 0 for the Saints. Not saying it was deliberately tilted that way because that would require the officials to be competent but I find it hard to believe that the Falcons didn’t commit any.

  17. The NFL has a real problem with inconsistency in officiating. PI and defensive holding is near the top whether it be from crew to crew, or even play to play within a game.

  19. I really wish the NFL made the officials stand at the podium and answer questions after a bad performance like they do with coaches and players. I would love to hear them try to explain terrible calls or non calls.

    Just thinking about what the presser would have been after the Vikings/Lions Thanksgiving day… SNL could have a field day with that.

  21. @pdvera – “Wasn’t making the NFL Officials full time employees suppose to fix the inconsistency problem?”

    Might if they ever do it …

  24. Anyone who doubts that some of the officials in this league have secret Swiss bank accounts into which funds are deposited by unscrupulous people are not playing with full decks.

    Remember when the lights went out at the Superdome a few years ago when SFO played the Ravens? What was that all about?

    The Ravens were killing the Niners and something had to be done!!!!!!!!!!

  26. FINALLY someone has the courage to call out Goodell’s Goons! I used to think NBA officials were the worst but these NFL guys take the cake. There are such wide disparities on judgment calls, specifically holding & pass interference that they can affect the outcome of games with impunity. As a Bengals fan who has watched them get the yellow flag on every significant play over the past three years I can feel Sean Peyton’s pain. It’s high time NFL officials are graded. And these grades should be made public. They should be made accountable publicly so their bias for or against certain teams or players can be proven.
    They should be publicly fined if their bias is proven. So screw the old mantra about officials needing to be protected to command respect. Some of these guys don’t deserve respect. Payton will get heavily fined for losing his cool and protesting (unlike the anthem kneelers) the unabashed bias of certain officiating crews but I applaud him.

  30. fartweasel says:
    December 8, 2017 at 3:43 pm
    This the funniest story of the day, because it comes from a coach who won the NFC championship game their Super Bowl year as a direct result of a poor, or should I say one-sided, officiating. His pouty face at the end of last nights game was a joy to behold. Can we say Karma?

    So which one of the refs was it who threw across his body for the game ending pick? Vikings got beat by a better team. Live with it.

  32. Welcome to the Seahawks world, Sean. I didn’t hear you complaining last year when there was an 11-2 differential in your favor against the Hawks and you also got away with multiple uncalled OPIs. If you want things to get better than push for an emphasis on fewer calls being made in general.

    You know, like the NFL used to be when it was good.

  34. Well, Goodell is a cheater, which is why it’s like this. You people have been warned.

    He wanted good buddy, contract approver, Arthu Blanks’ team to win, so that’s why it was like this.

    Gotta collect all of that 200 million!

  35. flviking says:
    December 8, 2017 at 4:03 pm
    Yes Sean you got screwed but it is kinda payback for bountygate, or did you forget about that.

    0 2 Rate This

    ———————–

    So, you’re admitting Goodell is a cheater. Thanks!

  36. Payton shouldn’t worry. If Gronk gets one game for a pile-driver to the back of the head of a guy lying on his stomach, criticizing officiating should warrant a suspension or fine.

  37. How many weeks has it been since Payton begged for, and got, an unjustified intentional grounding penalty that cost the Redskins a chance to win the Game?

    And now he’s complaining about bad ref calls?

    He’s a hypocrite

  38. Thatta boy Joe Larrew!!! Shut his whiney butt up. Great and gentle guy. It takes a lot to get under his skin. Hey Payton, you should feel embarrassed you acted like such a dork to get flagged. We the normal fans are going to RIP “Extremely POOR COACHING”. NICE PLAY CALLING.
    Kudos to Joe LARREW.

  39. There was a PI call on Lattimore on the very first series, and I knew the jig was up. It was absolutely textbook D with only one hand on the guy for guidance, and he deflected it away just how you’d teach it.

    Nope.

    PI.

    The refs set the tone to help Atlanta immediately.

    Loved the phantom penalty on Giovani Bernard on Monday night, too. 7 points taken right off the board. Gotta make sure Pitt gets that 1 seed over NE!

  40. flviking says:
    December 8, 2017 at 4:03 pm
    Yes Sean you got screwed but it is kinda payback for bountygate, or did you forget about that.
    ======================
    So basically serve a year suspension and live with every bad call after?

    Let it go already. There is nothing left to payback.

  41. “So, you’re admitting Goodell is a cheater. Thanks!”

    Well there’s a first time for everything! Literally the only thing that tylawspick6 has ever said that I agree with, and that was way before last nights game!

