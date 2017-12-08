Teryl Austin wants blame for Lions D playing with nine men

AP

Lions players were told not to talk about the third down play last Sunday that saw their defense line up with nine men on the field, but the man in charge of the defense was willing to address it on Thursday.

Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin didn’t delve into the specifics of who was missing, saying there’s “no explanation needed” beyond the one that finds him at blame for not having the unit lined up properly. That was also head coach Jim Caldwell’s take, but Austin said his job makes it his responsibility.

“Well, I’m in charge of the defense, so I’m going to take this one,” Austin said, via the Detroit Free Press. “I understand, Jim’s in charge of the whole team so obviously as a head coach, if I was ever in that position, I would take that for my team. But the bottom line is I’m in charge of the defense. What I put out there, whether they played well, played poorly, have enough, don’t have enough, at the end of the day that falls back on me because I’m in charge of that side of the ball. And so that’s something I’ve got to get fixed. And it will be fixed.”

The Lions also lined up with 10 men against the Vikings on Thanksgiving and gave up a touchdown on the play. Austin doesn’t think that shows a problem with the team’s habit of frequently shuffling defensive players, saying they “just had a miscommunication, and again it falls on me.”