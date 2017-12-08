Tevin Coleman in concussion protocol

Getty Images

The Falcons played two games without running back Devonta Freeman recently because he had a concussion and now their other top runner is dealing with the same issue.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn said on Friday that the team has placed Tevin Coleman in the concussion protocol. Coleman was taken to the locker room to be evaluated in the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s victory over the Saints.

Coleman had nine carries for 32 yards against New Orleans and has 139 carries for 593 yards and five touchdowns on the year. He also has 21 catches for 245 yards and two touchdowns.

The Falcons have extended time off before a Monday night game against the Buccaneers in Week 15 and Coleman’s status will likely be updated at some point next week.