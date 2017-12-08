Tom Brady practices on a limited basis Friday

Getty Images

The Patriots don’t play until Monday night, so Thursday’s practice was like a Wednesday and Friday’s practice was like a Thursday. Thus, it was no surprise quarterback Tom Brady missed Thursday’s practice, which has become his Wednesday routine the past few weeks.

Brady, who is dealing with a minor Achilles’ injury, returned to practice Friday on a limited basis.

In his Westwood One interview Thursday night, Brady insisted Patriots fans have nothing to worry about.

“Just a little extra treatment, so I want to be full-go, ready to go on Monday night,” Brady said.

The Patriots added running back Dion Lewis to their injury report Friday with an illness. Offensive lineman Marcus Cannon (ankle) remains out of practice. Cannon has not played since Week 8 against the Chargers.