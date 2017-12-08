Tyrod Taylor to be “game-time decision,” could back up

Getty Images

The Bills are still very much in the hunt for a wild card berth in the playoffs, even after their ill-fated decision to give away a game by benching Tyrod Taylor in favor of Nathan Peterman.

Now, they might not have Taylor available at all.

According to Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News, Bills coach Sean McDermott said that Taylor would be a “game-time decision” Sunday against the Colts.

Taylor hasn’t practiced because of the knee injury suffered last week against the Patriots, and McDermott said he wouldn’t put Taylor on the field if there was a chance he’d make the problem worse. He added that: “Every day he gets a little better.”

He also mentioned the possibility of keeping Taylor active as the backup to Peterman.

Peterman didn’t throw any picks in relief of Taylor last week, but he was 6-of-15 passing for 50 yards.

That’s an incredible improvement over the five-interception half against the Chargers, which resulted in the Bills wising up and scrapping that experiment and going back to Taylor.