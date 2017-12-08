Vikings right tackle Mike Remmers to miss fifth straight game

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 8, 2017, 1:46 PM EST
The Vikings will be without right tackle Mike Remmers for the fifth straight week.

Via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Remmers was ruled out because of the lower back injury which kept him off the practice field all week, keeping him out of the game against his old team.

He missed last week’s game with the back problem, after missing the previous three weeks with a concussion. Rashod Hill will continue to replace him in the lineup.

The Vikings will also be without tight end David Morgan, who suffered a concussion last week.

4 responses to “Vikings right tackle Mike Remmers to miss fifth straight game

  1. I’m not sure Rashod Hill isn’t a better option than Remmers would be anyways at this point. Missing Morgan might hurt more than it would seem. I don’t have the best feeling about the Panthers game – think the stars are aligning in a way for the Panthers to come out with a surprise win here. My inner-fan is pretty certain the Vikings will beat them in similar fashion as they beat the Falcons.

    Panthers offense, I don’t care who they get back, does not scare me. Panthers do have a tough, physical defense and I hope the Vikings can get out of this game without significant injury.

  3. diveleft says:
    December 8, 2017 at 1:57 pm
    Rashod Hill has filled in nicely for Remmers.

    ——————————————–

    You have to wonder what type of shape Remmers will be in after missing so much time, wouldn’t be surprised to see Hill continue to start even after Remmers is healthy.

