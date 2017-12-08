Vikings right tackle Mike Remmers to miss fifth straight game

Getty Images

The Vikings will be without right tackle Mike Remmers for the fifth straight week.

Via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Remmers was ruled out because of the lower back injury which kept him off the practice field all week, keeping him out of the game against his old team.

He missed last week’s game with the back problem, after missing the previous three weeks with a concussion. Rashod Hill will continue to replace him in the lineup.

The Vikings will also be without tight end David Morgan, who suffered a concussion last week.