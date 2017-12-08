Vontaze Burfict, Joe Mixon and Dre Kirkpatrick out with concussions

AP

The Bengals will have safety George Iloka in the lineup this weekend after his one-game suspension for a hit on Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown last Monday night was overturned on appeal, but they will be without plenty of other players against the Bears.

Linebacker Vontaze Burfict, cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick and running back Joe Mixon have all been ruled out of the game with concussions. Burfict was hurt on the blindside block by Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who then stood over Burfict and drew a suspension of his own from the league on Tuesday. His suspension was not overturned.

Cornerback Adam Jones will also be out after hurting his groin against Pittsburgh. Darqueze Dennard is questionable with a knee injury and safety Shaun Williams is out with a hamstring injury, so the Bengals are short on healthy bodies in the secondary this week.

Defensive tackle Geno Atkins is also listed as questionable with a toe injury, but coach Marvin Lewis expressed confidence that he’ll be able to play on Sunday.